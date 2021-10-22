A song for the brokenhearted

PMPC’s Star Awards for Music’s Most Promising Female Artist, Christi Fider, stirs up emotions anew with her new single “Heto Na Naman,” a ballad written by award-winning musical composer and Pinoy hitmaker Joven Tan.

Tan describes his latest pop ditty for Fider as a “hugot song with spoken words.”

He explained, “I want people to hear how deep and wide is her emotional range and that through this song, they will see a different side to her, na hindi lang siya sugar and spice and that is nice and sweet. That she is a young woman who also knows the pain caused by romantic feelings.”

Fider shares her thoughts on her winning in the Star Awards: “It was very unexpected. I don’t have any idea about it at first. I’m super grateful for the award. Thankful din for PMPC for the award kasi binibigyan nila ng chance yung mga new talents/artists like me.”

Christi Fider

As to “Heto Na Naman,” the Bubble Gum Pop Princess said: “When I heard the intro palang sobrang nagulat ako kasi very different from my personality. My first single ‘Teka,Teka,Teka’ is very light and bubbly kasi then this one ‘Heto Na Naman’ is the opposite. Since I’m still in the stage of trying out different genres of course na-excite ako to record this one.”

She carries on: “Since I’m a NBSB (no boyfriend since birth), people may think na never akong nagkaproblem when it comes to love life. Actually it’s the other way around. Kaya when I heard this song, I can still relate kasi even though I haven’t really found the right person to love I’m still willing to try to meet people until mahanap ko yung right person for me.”

In her own words, Christi tells the story behind the song: “’Heto Na Naman’ is about giving love endless chances. I feel like nature na yun ng tao na kahit paulit-ulit tayong nasasaktan, hindi tayo napapagod magmahal ulit. Even if mag give up na tayo sa love, once may mameet tayong person na we feel like there’s a chance na he/she might me the right one, we will still give it a chance kahit alam natin na we might get hurt again.

The lovely miss comes clean with her feelings about loss and heartbreak: “When it comes to love life kasi, I’m the type of person na naexperience ko na ata almost all the “-ings” in love like ghosting, benching, haunting, etc… Pero I realized na ang bilis ko din maka move-on. So maybe I haven’t really been inlove talaga. Pero as a person kasi na haven’t had a deep relationship with someone sometimes naiisip ko na if it’s my fault? Hindi naman maiiwasan yun to think bakit walang relationship na nagppush through. Pero when you come to think of it maybe we need to experience these hardships and heartbreaks to prepare us para once we meet the right person we know how to value that relationship. I believe that everything happens for a reason. “

“It is not the typical heartbreak song,” promises Christi. “Direk Joven added an element na I think magugustuhan ng mga tao. Filipinos love heartbreak songs kasi I feel like mas nakakarate sila. Para ito sa mga nagmahal, nasaktan, at handa parin sumubok ulit.”

“Heto Na Naman” is in Spotify as distributed by Ivory Records.