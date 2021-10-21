Tallo helps power Manila past Pasig in Chooks 3×3 final

Manila HeiHei team (from left Mike Nzeusseu, Zach Huang, Chico Lanete and Mac Tallo

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga ˗ Mac Tallo exploded for five triples as Manila HeiHei dumped the Pasig Kingpin, 21-6 (5:19) and ruled the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational Wednesday at the Laus Events Centre here.

Tallo finished with 13 points, including seven of Manila’s first eight points to give them an 8-1 lead that proved enough to take the fight out of the Pasig Kingpins in the one-day event.

Tallo and Chico Lanete also did it on both ends as they stifled gunslinging brothers Ryan and Nikki Monteclaro. The Monteclaros only had a point each in the contest.

With Mike Nzeusseu hurting his left hand during their semis encounter against ARQ Builders-Cebu, Zach Huang stepped up in defending Toba Eugene while scoring five as well.

Tallo knocked down the championship-clinching deuce with 4:41 left, marking the finals as the fastest game of the day as well.

It gave them an additional P10,000 on top of their P100,000 prize in this tournament endorsed by FIBA 3×3, regulated by the Games and Amusements Board, and supported by TM, Wilson Basketball, Homegrown Grains, and Adam Ezli.

In advancing to the final, Manila outlasted Cebu, 21-19, while Pasig downed Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, 21-15 (7:56).

“Happy that this tournament happened,” said Manila head trainer Aldin Ayo as the team is set to compete in the 2021 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters on October 29. “I hope that they got the confidence and the rhythm. It’s important that we simulate the actual situations and we can’t do that in practice.”

Sarangani finished third.

David Carlos showed no rust despite a one-year absence as he reigned supreme in the Sudan Slam Dunk Competition. He defeated Nhomar Gonzales and 5-foot-5 wunderkind Lennon Albiso to bank P20,000.

AMACOR Mandaluyong’s Janus Lozada won the two-point shootout after making nine of his 10 attempts. He brought home P10,000.