More blessings for Madam Inutz

There’s no stopping Daisy Lopez.

Better known as “Madam Inutz,” ‘Ang Mama-bentang Live Seller ng Cavite,’ Daisy is now starting a career in show business.

It came courtesy of her manager, former Gay World titlist, businessman, social media influencer, and philanthropist, Wilbert Tolentino.

Note that Madam Inutz is now taking her colorful and vibrant personality inside the Pinoy Big Brother House as one of the housemates of “PBB Kumunity Season 10.”

Prior to that, Madam Inutz released her very first single “Inutil” and also recorded a follow-up, a song perfect for the upcoming holiday season, “Sangkap ng Pasko.”

“Inutil” is a categorized as a novelty song while “Sangkap ng Pasko” is a ballad, a relatable one given the ongoing pandemic.

“Promise, iiyak kayo sa song na ito. Sobrang mata-touch ang mga Pinoy. Sobrang makare-relate sila na ang sangkap o ingredient ng Pasko ay ang pagmamahal sa pamilya,” said Wilbert.

Madam Inutz’s mother was emotional hearing the song. She felt the strong message of the lyrics plus she is also very happy for her daughter’s achievements.

Wait, there’s more.

Last October 5, Madam Inutz received an early Christmas gift from Wilbert: A house and lot in Bulacan.

“Huwag ka na umiyak. Deserve mo ‘yan, deserved mo ito,” Wilbert tolda surprised Madam Inutz.

According to Wilbert, it is a motivational gift for Madam Inutz so that she will focus on her work and push herself to do her best inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

The house and lot in Bulacan is 88 square meters. It still needs some beautification which is now ongoing.