Yee lifts Bocaue past Cebu in Chooks 3×3 opener

Mark Yee (right) defends against Landry Sanjo.

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga ˗ Mark Yee and the Homegrown Grains Bocaue squad utilized their outside shooting to chop down ARQ Builders-Cebu, 21-16 (7:15) at the start of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational campaign Wednesday at the Laus Group Events Centre here.

ARQ-Cebu relied on the hulking duo of Frederick Elombi and Landry Sanjo to gain the early lead but the Cebuanos, starring Ralph Tansingco and Dennis Santos, rallied to knot the game at 16-all

That’s when Yee took charge, matching Sanjo’s physicality on the defensive end while knocking down big buckets.

Yee closed the game by knocking down two free throws after baiting the 6-foot-7 Cameroonian while attempting a deuce.

Bocaue gained the early lead in Pool B of this tournament that is endorsed by FIBA 3×3 and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.

In other games, Joseph Eriobu and Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod defeated Pasay Adam Esli Pasay, 22-14 (8:51), in Pool A, the Pasig Kingpins beat Zamboanga, 21-9 (6:34) in Pool C while Marvin Hayes scored the game-winning deuce with 17.9 seconds left in AMACOR Mandaluyong’s 21-20 win over the Henry Iloka-led RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija.