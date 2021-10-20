Curry, Warriors humble new-look Lakers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The new-look Los Angeles Lakers suffered a humbling 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center.

James led the Lakers scorers with 34 points while Anthony Davis chimed in with 33.

But the Lakers stars were the only two Los Angeles players to make double figures, while blockbuster new signing Russell Westbrook was restricted to eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Instead it was the Warriors who looked the more cohesive unit, with Stephen Curry leading the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — Curry’s first triple-double since 2016.

“This is a good feeling,” Curry said. “We had a lot of excitement coming into this season — a new cast of characters mixed with our core.

“We weathered the storm tonight. I played like trash — shot the ball terribly — but if we can win a game like that where we just stuck with it defensively, it’s a good omen for us.”

Six Warriors players made double figures, with Jordan Poole just behind Curry with 20 points.

The Lakers led 59-53 at half-time but were blown away by the Warriors after the break.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said his team remained a work in progress but was heartened by the scoring of James and Davis.

“Those two guys were spectacular,” Vogel said. “We’re going to be pretty good if we get those type of performances. We just have to be better defensively.

“This is a team which is all new to each other. Everyone is finding their way a little bit, and each day they’re getting a little bit better.”