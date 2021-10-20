Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, and Joshua Garcia in ‘Viral Scandal’

Four of the country’s sought-after actors of their generation Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, and Joshua Garcia star in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s latest series exploring the spread of controversial videos, “Viral Scandal.”

Charlie, who won Best Actress for “Fan Girl” in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, takes on the challenging role of Rica, a teenager caught in a viral video. How Rica and her mom Kakay, played by Dimples Romana, will deal with the scandal is the subject of the timely series.

Kakay is an OFW while her husband Dan (Miko Raval) works as a furniture maker. By working abroad, she hopes to provide a better future for her family. She thinks her sacrifices have been paying off now that her eldest Rica is on the verge of finishing her apprenticeship in an architectural firm and is about to take the board.

Their real-life nightmare begins when Rica gets involved in a video that goes viral.

As soon as Kakay learns about the scandal, she comes home to face the judgment and censure of the people around them.

Aside from her family, she will also get support from her trusted friend and protector, Kyle, played by Joshua.

How will Rica be able to prove her innocence in the said video?

How will Kakay protect and defend her daughter from the accusations?

What is the role of Troy Ramones (Jake), the mayor of Sidero, in the lives of Rica and Kakay?

“Viral Scandal” also stars Jameson Blake, Markus Patterson, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Louise Abuel, Kaila Estrada,Vance Larena, Gian Magdangal, Arielle Roces, and Aya Fernandez.

Watch it on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.