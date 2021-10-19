The Epoxies that will make Filipinos victorious in life

Filipinos have always been known as persevering and hardworking. This is often observed among Filipinos whose professions require high levels of patience, tenacity, and character, such as carpenters, fishermen, and construction experts.

What makes every Filipino special is their “PALABAN” mindset to face all hurdles that stand in the way of achieving their goals.

Those who deal with immense pressure and labor are the ones that can withstand any challenge they face. Is there a secret to this? The key is their partners that help them get through any hurdle.

After dominating the sealant and contact-cement categories, Bostik offers a new range of epoxies that will address the need of carpenters, fishermen, boatmakers, contractors, and other professionals engaged in similar industries. These epoxies can be a reliable partner to them in executing their projects and can help them in providing excellent service.

The new range consists of Bostik El HeneralAll Purpose Epoxy, which makes woodworks durable and resistant to any cracking. Next is Bostik El KapitanMarine Epoxy, which provides strong bond for boats so that fishermen do not have to worry when they’re in action.

Third is Bostik El Supremo, which is best to use for heavy-duty projects that require an intensive level of sturdiness and toughness.Bostik El Supremois also recommended for construction experts such as contractors that also demand a product that is suitable to concrete and metal which are essential foundations for a project to be durable and well established.

With these Bostik Epoxies, Filipino carpenters, fishermen, and construction experts are assured of the quality because these products can give them the confidence and assurance of their effectiveness and efficiency. Most importantly, Bostik Epoxies give every Filipino the courage to continuously strive and never surrender until victory is achieved.