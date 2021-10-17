PCAP: Team Paralympic, 3 other teams stay hot

SANDER Severino

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Four teams extended their winning streaks to seven matches Saturday to remain atop the leaderboard of their respective divisions in the second round of the online Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third conference tournament.

San Juan, Laguna and Pasig disposed of their rivals to lead the Northern Division while Team Paralympic edged Isabela, 12.5-8.5, and Manila, 12-9, in the two-match affair in the Southern Division.

San Juan routed Camarines, 16.5-4.5, and Mindoro, 20-1; Laguna whipped Mindoro, 18-3, and Penang, 12-9; and Pasig bested Penang, 11-10, and SinQGApore, 14.5-6.5.

Asian Para Games champion Sander Severino remained flawless in all his four matches to steer Team Paralympic against their two rivals, winning his blitz and rapid matches against Isabela’s National Master Gerardo Cabellon, and Manila’s International Master John Marvin Miciano.

Team Paralympic actually banked on its 9-5 victory in rapid to prevail against Isabela after both teams tied in the blitz event, 3.5-all.

On the other hand, Team Paralympic’s 7-2 blitz win over Manila clinched them the win after tying in rapid, 7-all.

Trailing Team Paralympic were Iloilo and Negros with identical 5-2 marks, followed by SinQGApore, Penang and Lapu-Lapu with 4-3 cards.

Camarines and Toledo tote 3-4 and 2-5 records, while residing at the bottom with similar 1-6 tally were Surigao, Sunrays, Palawan and Mindoro.

In the Northern Division, Caloocan and Manila share joint fourth with 6-1 records, followed by Isabela with 4-3. Bangkok, Olongapo, Pampanga and Davao have 2-5 records, while Rizal and Pengcheng carry 1-6 and 0-7 marks.