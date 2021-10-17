After an Olympic gold in Tokyo, Diaz gets a diamond ring from fiancé

(Photo courtesy of Manila Diamond Studio)

By CARLO ANOLIN







Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz captured another gold in her seasoned career, this time in the form of an engagement ring.

Diaz, the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist, recently announced her engagement with boyfriend and strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo over the weekend.

Diaz’s incorporates her “love, strength and passion” as posted by Manila Diamond Studio on social media.

The golden ring, crowned by a diamond on top, is supported by a weightlifting figure while the words “Tokyo 2020” are engraved on the inner layer.

“In collaboration with Coach @imjulius, we brought life to what could only be the perfect ring for her. Another gold for our champ!” wrote Manila Diamond Studio.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Zamboanga native weightlifter shared her proposal experience on Instagram Sunday, Oct. 17.

The dinner at Sheraton Manila Hotel was disguised as a triple date with Iza Calzado-Wintle and Ben Wintle, and Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz and Marco Alcaraz.

It also served as a “despedida party” for Diaz before travelling to Malaysia to continue her training for the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships.

Little did Diaz knew that all of those were just the tip of the iceberg as she commended Naranjo for the surprise proposal.