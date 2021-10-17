12 teams vie in Chooks-to-Go 3×3 tourney in Pampanga

Players taking part in the one-day event.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Twelve teams are vying in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational powered by TM on Wednesday at the Laus Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

This would be the first 3×3 basketball tournament since holding the President’s Cup in October 2020 in Calamba, Laguna.

Competing teams are HeiHei Manila, Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod, BRT Sumisip Basilan, Homegrown Grains Bocaue, AMACOR Mandaluyong, RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija, Pasig Kingpins, Adam Esli Pasay, MNL Kingpin Quezon City, Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, Zamboanga Valientes and ARQ Builders Cebu.

The one-day event will follow the FIBA 3×3 World Tour format with the 12 teams being divided into three brackets. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the knockout playoffs.

The champion team will receive P100,000 cash purse while the second and third placers will pocket P50,000 and P20,000.

League owner Ronald Mascariñas said it’s high time to hold a 3×3 tournament to strengthen the sport and keep the country’s dream alive of qualifying to the 2024 Paris Olympics.