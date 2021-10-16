Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras lose in Japan’s B.League

Thirdy Ravena (left) during his game against brother, Kiefer.

Thirdy Ravena and Kobe Paras both struggled offensively and their respective teams suffered defeats yesterday in Japan’s B.League.

Ravena and San-En Neophoenix fell to the host Hiroshima Dragonflies, 76-67, while Paras and Niigata Albirex absorbed an away defeat to Levanga Hokkado, 88-75.

San-En dropped to 2-3 in the 2021-22 season, with Ravena held to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, the first time the ex-Ateneo star scored below double figures.

He entered the match averaging 15.3 points on a 37-percent shooting in the first four games.

Kobe Paras

Paras went 4-of-13 despite scoring 13 points as Niigata was pummeled 88-75 by Hokkaido to likewise fall to 2-3.

Niigata never recovered after Levanga raced to a 31-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both Ravena, Paras and their squads will try to redeem themselves against the same teams today.

At posting, Dwight Ramos is making his Toyama Grouses debut against Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars were also scheduled to take on the Kyoto Hannaryz in their first road match of the season.

Meanwhile, Juan Gomez de Liano and Earthfriends Tokyo Z begin a two-game series in the B.League’s second division at home against the Sendai 89ers today.

Gomez de Liano has seen limited action for Tokyo Z which has yet to win after four games.