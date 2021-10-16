The kids are alright

By NEIL RAMOS

GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) recently signed up 20 fresh, new talents.

Note that some of them are showbiz scions.

These include Lala Vinzon (daughter of Roi Vinzon); Sandro Muhlach (son of Nino Muhlach); Brianna Bunagan (daughter of Michael V); Alexandra Yap (daughter of Melissa Mendez) Saviour and Tanya Ramos (son and daughter of Wendell Ramos).

Lala Vinzon

They are ready for comments about them simply riding on the coattails of their parents.

Lala said: “There will always be comments like that. Though hurtful, I will simply use it to motivate myself to excel.”

Sandro Muhlach

Sandro adds: “It took me years and I worked hard to get where I am right now. The achievements that I have are because of me, not because I am a son of a celebrity.”

Alexandra: “Im proud to be known as the daughter of Melissa Mendez but I am not just going to settle for that. I am working hard to make a name for myself.”

Alexandra Yap

Tanya: “My dad is a big inspiration for me. He taught me a lot. He has been sharing what he knows about the business and I appreciate that. But I’m passionate about this. And I want my passion to be the source of motivation of the people around me.”

Also signed up were budding talents Carlo San Juan, Gab Yabut, Kirsten Gonzales, Lime Aranya, Levince Sotto, Matt Lozano, Sebastian Pajarillo, Ashley Alcayde, Jeff Moses, Coleen Paz, Hannah Arguelles, Gabrielle Hahn Lopez, Sheemee Buenaobra, and Shanelle Agustin.

Tanya Ramos

Note all of them could sing, dance, act.

Who will make it big?

Only time will tell.