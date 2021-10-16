Sheryn Regis to spread love, healing via first-ever digital concert

Sheryn Regis is set to stage her first-ever digital concert “Love United” via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV on October 23.

The grand musical event will highlight the Crystal Voice of Asia’s heartwarming performances promoting love, hope, and healing today.

“Maganda kasi mag-express ng songs na inspirational these days, like, you can give hope and love through a song. So the viewers can receive healing from the songs that we’re going to perform as well,” she said.

Sheryn, who made her showbiz comeback this year through her songs “Tulad ng Dati” and “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” also admitted that it’s a challenge to not be able to connect with her audience eye-to-eye, but promised that the concert experience will still be special, nonetheless.

“Gusto kong i-assure na mafi-feel nila gaano mag-work ang mga puso namin through our singing, ma-feel nila na nasa harap lang nila kami. Na iba ito from just watching us on TV,” she guaranteed. “Digitally dadalhin ko kayo sa isang concert stage.”

The Kapamilya singer will be sharing the virtual stage with rising and talented artists like viral sensation EZ Mil, Filipino pop-rapper H-BOM, child singing prodigy Kaela Francheska, former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Froilan Canlas, and the vocal trio of Francis Concepcion, Keifer Sanchez, and Mackie Empuerto aka the TNT boys.

“Love United” is presented by ABS-CBN Events and produced by MAK Entertainment.

Tickets for the concert are now available online for P899/USD 17.99 (regular) and P1,4999/USD 30 (VIP with access to digital after party).

Find healing with Sheryn in “Love United,” streaming 8p.m. PhST via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV on October 23 (Saturday) with a re-run the next day (October 24) at 10a.m.