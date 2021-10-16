Klea Pineda, Jak Roberto team up for ‘Stories from the Heart: Never Say Goodbye’

They say that true love has a habit of coming back. But what if your one great love has already found someone else? Can the possibility of death reignite a lost love?

This October 18, GMA Entertainment Group unveils another incredible love story in its newest Afternoon Prime drama-anthology series, “Stories from the Heart: Never Say Goodbye.”

Bringing life to the characters of Joyce and Bruce in the story are Klea Pineda and Jak Roberto, who are both excited to play their respective roles.

“Punong-puno ng pain ang Never Say Goodbye,” Klea shared. “Masasaktan ka at maaawa sa lahat ng characters na bumubuo ng series na ito. Mararamdaman mo rin ‘yung pagmamahalan at bawat lungkot na nararamdaman ng bawat isa.”

Jak, on the other hand, admitted that this is one of the most challenging characters he ever portrayed. “Ito ang pinakamabigat na character na nagampanan ko. I really put in a lot of work on this project. Kaya naman sobrang excited na akong maipalabas ito dahil pinaghirapan naming lahat ang proyektong ito and masasabi kong worth it lahat.”

Stepping into the role of Victoria, Bruce’s New York-based legal wife, is Lauren Young who is excited to be back on-screen. “I have a strange relationship with showbiz, sometimes I love it and sometimes I don’t. With this show, it showed me na mahal ko talaga ang acting. I was very fortunate to be cast in this show especially now that times are so hard. It was beautifully written and well-executed; it reminds me of how lucky I am to be in this position.”

Joyce and Bruce have dreams for their life together. Both nurses, their goal is to be able to work abroad and save up for their future. But an unfortunate incident leads Bruce to leave earlier, while Joyce has to stay behind.

As can be expected, the distance between them tests their relationship. Joyce has found a new job that she enjoys and tells Bruce that she no longer wants to follow him there. The two of them part ways and Bruce, heartbroken and alone in a foreign country, meets Victoria who offers to marry him for a green card.

It is only years later at a friend’s funeral when the two of them meet again. Joyce has just found out that she has breast cancer; and Bruce, despite being already married, feels sorry for her and wants to help her through her ordeal.

But feelings that come back are feelings that never really left. And what was once a great love story is now an emotionally illicit affair.

The drama-anthology also features some of the most talented stars on Philippine TV: Snooky Serna as Susan, Joyce’s unlucky mother who falls victim to a pyramiding scheme; Shermaine Santiago as Dr. Darla, Joyce’s close friend and oncologist; Max Eigenmann as Jackilyn, Joyce’s protective sister and a proud lesbian; Kim Rodriguez as Lily, the younger sister of Bruce; Art Acuna as Bernard, Victoria’s father and Bruce’s patient in America; Phytos Ramirez as Joshua, also a friend of both Joyce and Bruce working as a nurse; Mosang as Nay Cora, a mother figure to Joyce and Bruce’s barkada; Luke Conde as Edwin, Bruce’s happy-go-lucky best friend; Herlene Budol as Alana, Joyce’s jolly best friend.

“Never Say Goodbye” is under the supervision of GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Program Manager Dennis Joi K. Bentulan, and Executive Producer Ofel Villanera.

The story’s creative team is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan, Creative Head Des Severino, Head Writer Ken De Leon, Assistant Head Writer Kuts Enriquez, Episode Writers Jimuel dela Cruz and Benson Logronio, Brainstormer Louize Al-Shehri. Never Say Goodbye is a story by RJ Nuevas.

The drama-anthology installment is under the helm of esteemed director Paul Sta. Ana and associate director Pam Miras.

“Stories from the Heart: Never Say Goodbye” starts airing Oct. 18, weekdays after “Nagbabagang Luha” on GMA Afternoon Prime.