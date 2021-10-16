Alden Richards stays with GMA

Alden Richards remains proud to be Kapuso after more than a decade with GMA.

Asia’s Multimedia Star officially renewed his contract with GMA Artist Center on Friday, October 15.

“I’m a home grown Kapuso at isa yan sa ipinagmamalaki ko, because my dreams came true sa tulong ng GMA. It’s an honor to be a part of people’s lives, and I’m really glad that I get to do it with GMA. Ako po si Alden Richards, proud to be Kapuso,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude for the trust and support that GMA has given him, Alden said it was exactly because of their belief in him that “I get to do great projects na hindi ko naisip na magagawa ko.”

“Kaya I always strive to do better, para hindi nasasayang ang tiwala na binibigay sakin lalo na ng mga fans,” Alden continued.

The GMA celebrity reiterated his desire “to do well in this industry, to be able to help and inspire people, to be doing quality shows that will bring happiness to them.”

“Mahalaga po sa kin ang i-share ang mga blessings na natatanggap ko,” Alden added.

“Sa dami ng pinagdaanan ko, I wouldn’t have made it this far without the people who guided me every step of the way.”

The contract signing was attended virtually by GMA Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto Duavit, Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Films President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development and Chief Risk Officer Regie Bautista, First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier-Cruz, GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Manager Daryl Zamora, and GMA Artist Center Consultant Johnny Manahan.

Present at the physical contract signing event were Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable, First Vice President for Drama Productions Redgie A. Magno, Senior Assistant Vice President for Drama Productions Cheryl Ching-Sy, First Vice President for Musical, Variety, Talk, Magazine, Specials & Alternative Productions Darling de Jesus-Bodegon, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, Assistant Vice President for Talent Imaging and Marketing Simoun Ferrer, First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver B. Amoroso, and Consultant for Comedy, Infotainment, Game & Reality Productions Bang Arespacochaga, and ‘The World Between Us’ director Dominic Zapata.