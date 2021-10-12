Nonito Donaire inks promotional deal with Probellum

NONITO DONAIRE

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Nonito Donaire has signed a promotional deal with Probellum, a boxing promotion headed by former Golden boy promotions chief Richard Schaefer, the company announced on Tuesday, October 12.

Donaire, the reigning WBC bantamweight champion, joined the growing stable that already features the likes of Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

“Richard Schaefer has always been a ‘fighter’s first’ promoter”. I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills and passion for the fighters he will elevate the sport and most importantly continue to empower fighters,” Donaire said of Schaefer.

“I am proud to be part of Team Probellum and continue my relationship and friendship with Richard,” added Donaire who became the oldest bantamweight world champion following his knockout victory over Nordine Oubaali last May.

Schaefer and Donaire also had history together when the latter signed with the former’s company Ringstar Sports in 2017.

“In my past 14 years in active boxing, I have never known a person like Richard. For 20 years he has made his name as the one who stood by the fighters,” added Nonito’s manager and wife Rachel Donaire.

The 38-year-old Donaire, who has 41 wins (27 knockouts) against six losses under his name, is one of the greatest boxers and a future Hall of Famer according to Schaefer.

“Nonito is one of the GREATEST fighters in boxing. A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion, but it is not just his talent in the ring but his personality, charisma and values outside of the ring which make him the champion and role model he is,” said Schaefer whose Probellum promotions previously won the purse bid for the John Riel Casimero versus Paul Butler fight.

Talks for a unification bout between Casimero and Donaire’s camp have been going back-and-forth before Casimero was forced by WBO to a mandatory title defense against Butler.

News on when Donaire will have his first fight after signing with Probellum will be announced in the near future.