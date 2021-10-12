Null
Golfer Yuka Saso getting richer and richer

Yuka Saso of the Philippines walks past fans with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Saso won following a three-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan. (File)
YUKA SASO

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso has moved up to No. 3 in the money list rankings apart from jumping to a career-high No. 5 in the latest Rolex women’s world golf rankings to mark another milestone in her young but already flourishing career.

For finishing tied for fourth – worth $138,664 (roughly P7 million) in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey over the weekend, the 20-year-old Saso is perhaps the youngest multi-millionaire Filipino athlete ever.

In just eight tournaments this season, Saso already banked $1,474,010 (roughly P74.8 million) in earnings that certainly dwarfed the annual salary of five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

The bulk of her earnings came from winning the $1 million top purse at the US Open last June.

Only American World No. 1Nelly Korda has more earnings than Saso with $1,974,657 in 15 eventswhile Korean ace Jin Young Ko is running second with $1,656,415 in 16 events.

Prior to her latest ranking, Saso was ranked at No. 6 early this month after she also finished tied for fourth at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

The Tokyo Olympian consistently ranks in the Top 8 for 19 consecutive weeks since propelling from No. 40 after her stunning US Women’s Open.

Korda remains No. 1 in world rankings followed Koreans Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim.

Completing the Top 10 were No. 6 Minjee Lee of Australia, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Canada’s Brooke M. Henderson and Korean Hyo-Joo Kim.

