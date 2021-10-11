TNT’s Erram doubtful for Game 5

POY Erram (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

Poy Erram underwent several tests yesterday, a day after leaving in TNT’s 116-90 loss to San Miguel Beer in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with an injury.

Tropang Giga team manager Gabby Cui said doctors suspect that Erram fractured his cheekbone while chasing for the looseball during the second quarter of the semis match held at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Erram crashed face-first to the floor after getting hit inadvertently by San Miguel Beer’s Mo Tautuaa, who was also part of the scramble. The TNT center was helped back to the bench by his teammates while placing a towel on his face.

The TNT center’s status for Game 5 tentatively set tomorrow remains uncertain as more tests were being done as of presstime.

TNT is holding out hope that Erram can be available for the pivotal match where it will try to break its 2-2 tie and regain control of the best-of-seven series.

Erram was averaging 18.7 points on 55-percent shooting with 9.3 rebounds in the first three games of the series, highlighted by a 21-point effort in the Tropang Giga’s 115-98 victory in Game 3 last Oct. 8.

But Erram committed three fouls in the first quarter of Game 4 and SMB capitalized the situation with Tautuaa leading the way by scoring 10 of his conference-high 25 points in that period.

The Tropang Giga also saw Troy Rosario whistled for four fouls in the first half while the Beermen continued to pull away and eventually produce the most-lopsided game of the series.