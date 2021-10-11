A gift for moms

Celebrity moms trying to juggle work with family life has found a new partner.

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s mWellPH, a fully integrated health and wellness mobile app that helps ease health worries amid these trying times.

Indeed, mWellPH is fast becoming the go-to-app among celebrity moms who value health and put a premium on wellness.

Among those who have already been using the app are Niña Corpuz, Ara Mina, Sunshine Cruz, Geneva Cruz, Nikki Valdes, and Empress Shuck.

Then there’s beauty queen-model-actress-TV host Miriam Quiambao-Roberto who attests to the usefulness of the mWell PH app.

She says, “From doctor consultations to wellness tips, I’m amazed at the many features this app offers.”

Miriam uses the mWellPH app for her family’s healthcare and wellness needs, easing the strain and anxiety of being a new parent with 24/7 access to doctors and parenting tips and articles.

After being launched last July, mWell now offers a holiday season gift — giving away prizes to new users via Flex your mWell PH app on Facebook.

New users who download and register on the app and showcase their photo along with their mWell homepage have a chance to win health and wellness gift items like air purifiers, UV-C lamps, e-vouchers from Southstar Drug and PhilCare.

There’s also the mWellness Subscription Package: Get 3 doctor video consultations for only P249; and the mWell Best Value Package, where users can save as much as P1,500.

Both are available from Oct. 16 to Nov. 30 only.

mWell gives patients easy access to an impressive roster of partner-doctors from Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc. (Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos, Asian Hospital and Medical Center De Los Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital and Marikina Valley Medical Center),CareSpan, PhilCare, and Keralty Clinic.

Its digital health ecosystem is supported by a powerhouse of top names in technology including CareSpan, Telus, Ping An and LotusFlare.

Doctors and data scientists from Aktivo as well as Olympians, dietitians, nutritionists, fitness experts, and doctors from multi-awarded app active8me, back mWell’s wellness programs.

Users also get daily fitness and nutrition plans, workout videos, and calorie-controlled recipes.

Soon, users will have their own personal health tracker in the mWell app.

Thousands of health and wellness products are also available for mWell app users at the online health shop managed by Adobomall.

mWell’s goal of promoting the well-being of the Filipinosis aligned with the MPIC Group’s commitment to contribute to the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

It also supportsthe MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy to bring quality and affordable healthcare to Filipinos by providing convenient access to doctors without having to leave home to go to a clinic or hospital. Get your Gift of mWellness by downloading the mWellPH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow mWellon Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates.