Zombie movie with a fun twist

By NEIL RAMOS

Halloween is just around the corner.

What better way to celebrate it than watching a zombie movie?

Streaming on Vivamax Oct. 29 is “Sa Haba Ng Gabi,” as produced by Erik Matti.

It is not your usual zombie movie, though.

Yes, there’s the usual blood and gore courtesy of the walking dead, but it’s funny, too.

Directed by Miko Livelo, the movie stars the laugh-out-loud trio from “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam:” Candy Pangilinan, Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina.

In it, Neneng (Candy), is a housemaid working in an old and lavish mansion owned by a senator.

One night, she invites her cousin Jhemerlyn (Kim) to help her with work.

Of course, Jhemerlyn instantly accepts her cousin’s offer, eager to earn a few pesos.

She soon discovers that the mansion is not just any other mansion — it is where the senator brings his mistresses.

All is well for Neneng and Jhemerlyn until the senator came home looking quite ill.

Bad news: A virus scarier that COVID-19 is spreading throughout turning humans into zombies.

Joining in on the fun is Noel (Jerald), the senator’s driver who now wants to seek refuge in the mansion.

The three will spend the longest night of their lives inside the mansion trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Will they?