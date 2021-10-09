Vivamax goes global as it hits one million subscribers

In only nine months, Vivamax has already reached one million subscribers, making it the country’s fastest-growing streaming platform.

Vivamax started its streaming service in the Philippines before venturing to the Middle East, and Europe.

Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, shortly followed.

And it continues to reach more territories.

Starting October, Vivamax becomes available in the following territories: Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Brunei, Macau, Vietnam, Maldives, Australia, and New Zealand.

In December, it will expand further into the USA, Northern Marianas Island-Saipan, Guam, Hawaii, and Canada.

This will bring Vivamax’s global reach to 71 territories.

The phenomenal growth is made possible by Viva’s commitment to aggressively build Vivamax’s content lineup despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. With new original movies premiering every week, coupled with the biggest library of both local and Korean movies, and a formidable lineup of Hollywood blockbusters, Vivamax has succeeded in bringing the cinema experience within everyone’s reach via their smartphones and through TV casting.

Proof of this commitment is Vivamax’s impressive lineup of new movie releases for the fourth quarter of this year:

“Ang Manananggal Na Nahahati Ang Puso,” a romance-comedy starring Aubrey Caraan, Marco Gallo, Chad Kinis, Lassy Marquez, MC Muah, Gina Pareño, Teresa Loyzaga as directed by Darryl Yap.

“Shoot! Shoot! Di Ko Siya Titigilan,” a sexy-comedy starring Andrew E., AJ Raval, Sunshine Guimary, Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Wilbert Ross, Ali Khatibi as directed by Al Tantay.

“Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha,” drama starring Sharon Cuneta, Niño Muhlach, Moi Marcampo as directed by Mes de Guzman.

“Sarap Mong Patayin,” sexy comedy thriller on catfishing starring Lassy Marquez, Kit Thompson, Ariella Arida as directed by Darryl Yap.

“House Tour” sexy thriller starring Cindy Miranda, Diego Loyzaga, Sunshine Guimary, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Marco Gomez, Rafa Siguion-Reyna as directed by Roman Perez, Jr.

“Sa Haba Ng Gabi” horror-comedy starring Kim Molina, Candy Pangilinan, Jerald Napoles as directed by Miko Livelo.

“HRNA: A digital concert” featuring Adie, Arthur Nery, Rob Deniel, Unique under the direction of Paul Basinillo.

“Barumbadings” a comedy starring Joel Torre, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Jeric Raval, Baron Geisler as directed by Darryl Yap.

“Mahjong Nights,” sexy thriller starring Angeli Khang, Sean De Guzman, Jay Manalo, Mickey Ferriols, Arnell Ignacio, Liz Alindogan, Jamilla Obispo as directed by Lawrence Fajardo.

“More Than Blue,” an adaptation of the blockbuster Korean tearjerker starring Yassi Pressman, JC Santos, Diego Loyzaga, Ariella Arida as directed by Nuel Naval.

“Beksinated” a laugh-a-minute concert featuring the Beks Batallion — Chad Kinis, MC Muah, and Lassy Marquez.

“My Husband, My Lover,” a romantic drama starring Kylie Verzosa, Marco Gumabao, Cindy Miranda as directed by Mac Alejandre.

“Pornstar 2” sexy comedy starring Alma Moreno, Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina, Maui Taylor, Cara Gonzales, Sab Aggabao, Ayanna Misola, Stephanie Raz as directed by Darryl Yap.

“Dulo” romantic drama starring Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial as directed by Fifth Solomon.

“Crush Kong Curly” sexy drama starring AJ Raval, Wilbert Ross as directed by GB Sampedro.

“Sanggano, Sanggago’t Sanggwapo at Sang-gay” comedy starring Andrew E., Dennis Padilla, Janno Gibbs, Bayani Agbayani as directed by Al Tantay.

“Eva” erotic drama starring Rose Van Ginkel.

“Exorsis” horror comedy starring Alex and Toni Gonzaga.

“Mang Jose” superhero fantasy comedy starring Janno Gibbs, Jerald Napoles Mikoy Morales, Manilyn Reynes, Bing Loyzaga.