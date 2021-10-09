Sports personalities running for political seats for May 2022 elections

MANNY PACQUIAO





Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will lead a bevy of sports icons and personalities who are seeking political seats for the May 2022 elections.

Some of them are newcomers – just testing the political waters.

As posting, the Manila Bulletin has compiled 21 athletes and former sportsmen vying for various government posts.

Get to know their contributions in the Philippines sports scene before switching careers as politicians:



Presidency



Manny Pacquiao – the only eight-division world boxing champion (recently retired) and current senator



Vice Presidency





Vicente “Tito” Sotto III – former national team bowler, represented the Philippines in the Bowling World Cup, and current senator



Senatorial



Miguel Zubiri – president of the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF), is running for a second term in the senate.

Monsour del Rosario – former national team taekwondo jin, competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, captured bronze medal in the 1986 Asian Games, and gold medals in the 1987 and 1989 Southeast Asian Games



House of Representatives





Richard Gomez – former fencer, captured gold medal in the 2005 SEA Games, president of the Philippine Fencing Association – 4th District of Leyte

Franz Pumaren – former PBA player, 9-time PBA champion, former coach in the UAAP and the PBA, current councilor – 3rd District of Quezon City

Mikee Romero – national team polo player, owner of NorthPort and current House Deputy Speaker – No. 1 nominee of 1-Pacman party list

Michele Gumabao – volleyball player, currently plays for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL – nominee of Mothers For Change (MOCHA) party list



Mayoralty



Alvin Patrimonio – PBA legend, 4-time PBA MVP – Cainta, Rizal

Francis Zamora – former basketball player, UAAP Champions in 1998 and 1999, current San Juan City mayor – re-electionist

Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino – current president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and congressman of 8th District of Cavite – Tagaytay City

Vergel Meneses – One-time PBA MVP known as Aerial Voyager and many-time member of PH team, seeking second term in Bulakan, Bulacan



Vice Mayoralty



Binky Favis – former PBA coach – Parañaque City

Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. – former PBA player, PBA champion, and son of PBA legend Robert Jaworski Sr. – Pasig City

Buboy Fernandez – former boxer, boxing trainer (of Manny Pacquiao), and current Polangui, Albay vice mayor – re-electionist



Councilor



Ervic Vijandre – former PBA D-League, MPBL, and baseball player and currently an actor – 1st District of San Juan City

James Yap – Two-time MVP who is currently playing for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and 7-time PBA champion – 1st District of San Juan City

Paul Artadi – former PBA player, 3-time PBA All-Star, and current councilor of 1st District of San Juan City – re-electionist

Don Allado – former PBA player and 3-time PBA champion – 2nd District of San Juan City

Ato Agustin – former PBA player, 7-time PBA champion, and current assistant coach of the San Miguel Beermen – San Fernando City, Pampanga

Charo Soriano – one of the founders of the Beach Volleyball Republic and a current member of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) – Tuguegarao City