Pinoys lose to Uzbeks at Asian Club tourney in Thailand

Jao Umandal of Team Rebisco scores against two AGMK defenders.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rebisco PH failed to sustain its fiery start and bowed to AGMK of Uzbekistan, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19, Saturday in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Champion in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

It was the second defeat in as many outings for the Filipino spikers after yielding to Foolad Sirjan of Iran, 25-15, 25-22, 25-5, Friday.

The win enabled Uzbeks to even their win-loss tally to 1-1 in the five-team Pool B.

The top two spots in each group will advance to the semis.

Working behind its offensive strength, the PH club took a 14-11 upperhand before the Uzbeks retaliated and tied it at 22-all.

The Filipino spikers continued to lean on their attacks with Angelo Almendras’s off-the-block spike putting the squad at set point advantage.

The Uzbeks tried to answer back but an attack went wide to give the Filipinos the set victory.

AGMK, however, refused to be intimidated and rose to the challenge in the next three sets despite the resilient attempts of Rebisco PH.

The Filipinos actually led early in the fourth frame, 9-6, but the Uzbeks regained their offensive rhythm with an improved net defense and a more aggressive offense for a 19-15 lead for good.

Joshua Umandal topscored for the Filipinos with 19 points, all from attacks, while Almendras chipped in 14 points on 12 kills and two blocks.

The Filipinos are in a must-win situation against Al-Arabi of Qatar on Sunday.

