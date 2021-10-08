PH spikers give Iranians big scare in 2nd set, but still lose

Team Rebisco





By CARLO ANOLIN







Team Rebisco Philippines proved no match to the height advantage of Foulad Sirjan Iranian and absorbed a 25-15, 25-22, 25-5 defeat in the opening of the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship yesterday at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The PH club had its best chance in the second set when it pulled to within 23-22 as Joshua Umandal scored on back-to-back attacks.

The Iranians, however, quickly eased the pressure that was building up with two clutch plays that finally took the fight out of the Filipinos in Pool B prelims.

It was an all-Iranian show after that, peppering the Filipinos with assortment of attacks to race to a 9-0 lead in the third.

The Iranian squad continued the punishment, unloading a telling 8-0 blitz that was capped by a Mojtaba Gholizad off-the-block hit that all but settled the issue, 19-2.

Up next for Rebisco is AGMJ of Uzbekistan Saturday, Oct. 9 at the same venue.