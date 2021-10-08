Casimero-Butler fight set Dec. 11 either in Dubai or Liverpool

JOHN Riel Casimero









By CARLO ANOLIN



WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and American challenger Paul Butler are set to clash on December 11 either in Dubai, United Arab Emirates or Liverpool, England.

New promotion Probellum, headed by long-time boxing promoter Richard Schaefer, won its first purse bid uncontested at $105,000 to hold the WBO bantamweight title match.

PAUL BUTLER



According to a report by BoxingScene, Casimero will be entitled to 75 percent of the winning bid ($78,750) as the reigning champion while Butler, as the mandatory challenger, will be getting the remaining 25 percent ($26,250).

Casimero, 31, will put his bantamweight belt on the line for the third time since capturing it last November 2019 as the WBO ordered the mandatory title fight last Sep. 22.

The Ormoc, Leyte native boxer is coming from a fresh split decision win over Cuban foe Guillermo Rigondeaux last month to improve at 31-4 record on top of 21 knockouts.





