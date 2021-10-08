Null
Casimero-Butler fight set Dec. 11 either in Dubai or Liverpool

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: John Riel Casimero celebrates after defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux by split decision in the 12th round during their WBO Bantamweight title 12 round bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California. Michael Owens/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael Owens / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
JOHN Riel Casimero




By CARLO ANOLIN

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and American challenger Paul Butler are set to clash on December 11 either in Dubai, United Arab Emirates or Liverpool, England.
New promotion Probellum, headed by long-time boxing promoter Richard Schaefer, won its first purse bid uncontested at $105,000 to hold the WBO bantamweight title match.

PAUL BUTLER


According to a report by BoxingScene, Casimero will be entitled to 75 percent of the winning bid ($78,750) as the reigning champion while Butler, as the mandatory challenger, will be getting the remaining 25 percent ($26,250).
Casimero, 31, will put his bantamweight belt on the line for the third time since capturing it last November 2019 as the WBO ordered the mandatory title fight last Sep. 22.
The Ormoc, Leyte native boxer is coming from a fresh split decision win over Cuban foe Guillermo Rigondeaux last month to improve at 31-4 record on top of 21 knockouts.


Written by Tempo Desk

