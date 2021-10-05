Knowledge Channel returns to digital TV

Knowledge Channel has returned to digital TV starting on World Teachers Day this Tuesday, October 5, via its partnership with the broadcast company BEAM.



The educational programs of Knowledge Channel are available again in Mega Manila, Baguio, Naga, Metro Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, and Zamboanga to help young Filipinos in their distance learning education this pandemic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUoS2DKPyOu/

Viewers can access Knowledge Channel via BEAM DTT by simply doing a channel rescan on any digital TV box.



Dubbed as the “biggest classroom on-air,” ETV-pioneer Knowledge Channel will now reach over 10 million Pinoy households, providing over 1,500 video lessons from Kinder to Grade 10 and the Alternative Learning System.

The programs are hosted by Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee and MayMay Entrata, and online educators Lyqa Maravilla and Peter Esperanza through digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV.



Knowledge Channel will continue to bring quality learning to every Filipino child this school year 2021–2022. Educational shows are available daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Knowledge Channel on digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV.

Meanwhile, video lessons for Grades 1 to 6 are also airing via A2Z weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.. Preschoolers and their parents can also enjoy viewing Knowledge Channel’s educational shows, available for free on theAsianparent Philippines app.

Students and teachers can also join School at Home’s array of interactive online programs on Kumu’s SeenZone channel and Knowledge Channel’s Facebook page, weekdays at 11 a.m.