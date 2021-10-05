Kim Atienza joins GMA Network

Versatile host, triathlete, wellness and biodiversity advocate, and everyone’s favorite trivia man Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza embraces a new chapter in his life as a Kapuso, joining the growing roster of talents and personalities of leading broadcast company GMA Network.

The grand welcome to the ‘Kuya ng Bayan’ was made last October 4 on GMA’s flagship newscast “24 Oras” where Kuya Kim will soon be seen as one of its segment hosts.

“Isang malaking karangalan na mapunta ako sa Kapuso Network,” said Kuya Kim, who regards his move to his new home as a blessing. “Nothing happens by accident. I was given this opportunity by GMA-7 and I intend to make the most out of this opportunity.”

Aside from 24 Oras, he will also be part of “Mars Pa More” and GTV’s upcoming news magazine show “Dapat Alam Mo!”

GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon led the outpouring of welcome messages for Kuya Kim.

“Ikinatutuwa namin na makakasama ka namin sa paghahatid ng Serbisyong Totoo sa lahat ng Kapuso sa loob at labas ng bansa,” said Atty. Gozon. “Una na nga rito ang magiging bahagi ka ng ‘24 Oras’ at ng bagong programang ‘Dapat Alam Mo.’ At makakaasa ang iyong fans na marami pa silang aabangang proyekto mo dito sa GMA. May the Lord guide your journey as a Kapuso.”

“I’m really happy that you’re with us,” shared Joel G. Jimenez, Vice Chairman of the Network’s Executive Committee. “We’ve been friends for such a long time so you being with us makes me really happy.”

Likewise, Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong echoed the anticipation of Kuya Kim’s supporters on this new chapter in his life. “Excited na ang mga Kapuso na mapanood at makilala pa nang lubos si Kuya Kim. Welcome to GMA and congratulations!”

Also imparting her heartfelt message was GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes. “Kuya Kim, welcome to GMA! I’m so happy that you’re now a Kapuso. You will be such a great addition to our Network. And may God continue to lead you to achieve greater things for His glory. I’m very happy that GMA will now be part of your journey.”

Senior Vice President for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores looks forward to having Kuya Kim part of the Network’s News and Public Affairs group. “Welcome to GMA, Kuya Kim! We are excited to have you with us as we continue to deliver Serbisyong Totoo to the public. Makakaasa kang kasama mo kami sa iyong journey as a Kapuso.”

Conveying her delight over Kuya Kim’s transfer, Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable said, “Kuya Kim is known for his entertaining way of sharing new and unique information and educating our fellow Filipinos on TV and even on social media. And now that he is a Kapuso, I’m excited to see more of what he can offer to our viewers. Congratulations and welcome to GMA, Kuya Kim!”

With a career spanning 17 years in the broadcast industry, Kuya Kim is known for the weather updates he creatively presents and various trivia he graciously shares. He also inspires people to lead healthier life with his love for sports. A known advocate of wildlife preservation, Kuya Kim also uses his influence to spread awareness in protecting the environment.

As he embarks on his journey as a Kapuso, he says he embraces the opportunity to try new things and thanks everyone in GMA for the warm welcome he received.

“I am so happy that you are accepting me wholeheartedly. Damang-dama ko ang pangalan ng ating istasyon,” Kuya Kim ended.