Pinay tossers still winless in Asian Club tournament

Team Rebisco players

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The misery of Team Rebisco continued as it lost to hometown squad Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

Though the Filipina spikers briefly led in the third set, 11-10, the Thais were not to be denied as they peppered the PH club with a variety of attacks to advance to the semifinals.

The loss was Rebisco’s fourth – they also dropped all their three matches in Pool B prelims.

The best that they could do is to finish from fifth to seventh places.

Nakhon Ratchasima, which remained unbeaten since the prelims, awaits the winner between Supreme Chonburi and Team Choco Mucho, who are playing at press time.

Dindin Manabat, Aby Maraño and Kamille Cal challenged the Thais with their combination plays, but Nakhon Ratchasima’s rock-solid floor and net defense were too much to handle.

It also didn’t help that the Filipinas gave up 22 points off unforced errors.

The Thais displayed their offensive strength by firing 46 attacks compared for the Filipinas’ 27.

The Choco Mucho tossers are also winless after losing their two preliminary matches.