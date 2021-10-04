‘Caught In The Act’ soundtrack drops

Upcoming youth-oriented mystery thriller “Caught In The Act” now has an all-original movie soundtrack, aptly titled “Inner Love.”

Featured in the “Caught In The Act: Inner Love” OST are new original songs performed by teen stars Andi Abaya (“Pinoy Big Brother Connect” 2nd Big Placer), Bamboo B, and Jhassy Busran, also with father-and-son tandem Alvin Barcelona and Aio Barcelona, along with the Himaya Band.

Produced by MPJ Entertainment Productions and Global Brilliance, the OST is distributed by ABS-CBN Star Music and is now available on Spotify, Itunes, Tiktok, YouTube, and Deezer.

The original songs are: “Nariyan Ka Lang Pala” and “Tanging Hiling” performed by Andi Abaya; “Sabihin Ko Na Ba?” performed by Bamboo B; “Huwag Muna Ngayon” performed by Jhassy Busran; “Huli Ka” by Alvin Barcelona, and “Ako Muna” by Aio Barcelona.

The millennial followers of the cast — especially Andi’s huge fan base — are excited and thrilled for their idol’s two songs where the pretty 19-year old newbie gets to showcase her outstanding talent as promising singer.

Their excitement is evident on the fans’ social media accounts in support of Andi, as well as new faces Bamboo B. and Jhassy who are part of the young lead cast in the film.

The song concepts – mostly about young love and friendship — are from the film’s writer-director Perry Escaño, and are composed by Bro. Alvin Barcelona and Henry Ong.

On October 8, six new music videos, all helmed by Direk Perry, will also be released on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

The film’s lead actor Joaquin Domagoso, son of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, will also be seen in the music videos of Andi’s t“Nariyan Ka Lang Pala” and “Tanging Hiling.”

A first look of some footages of the movie will also be exclusively shown on these music videos.

In “Caught In The Act,” Joaquin and Andi get their biggest break as they portray senior high school students who invent a new mobile app called “Caught in the Act,” a crime-stopping app, which allows people to report crimes.

Also in the cast are Karel Marquez, Lance Raymundo, Josh Lichtenberg, Shido Roxas, Ejay Panganiban, John Gabriel, among others.

Intended for the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival, the film’s executive producers are Josie Paynor, Reagan Romero, Naj Dantes Soriano, and JCB Production.