More surprising twists await contenders in ‘The Clash Season 4’

This October 2, Kapuso viewers are in for a bigger, better, and truly exciting brand new season of GMA Network’s all-original Filipino singing competition and 2021 New York Festivals Finalist for Entertainment Variety Program – “The Clash.”

Known for its unique twists and surprises at every round, “The Clash Season 4” brings together 30 of the most promising and talented contenders nationwide to battle it out on-stage.

The Clash Season 4 reintroduces the well-loved tandem of Clash Masters Asia’s Limitless Star and 2020 Aliw Awards Entertainer of the Year Julie Anne San Jose and Total Heartthrob Rayver Cruz.

Julie Anne adds that aside from talent, it’s the competitiveness of the Clashers that makes this season more interesting.

“I think this generation is more palaban, more expressive of themselves. They know what they’re doing, they know what they want. I think naka-add ‘yung spice na nakikita mo sa harap mo ‘yung makaka-challenge mo on-stage and ‘yung immediate reaction or comments nung judges in front of you.”

“Filipinos are very talented and very supportive,” Rayver quipped. “It wouldn’t be as successful as it was for the past seasons and years if not for the variety of great talented Clashers, their families and relatives, and the audience who supported the show since Season 1.”

Giving viewers an exclusive peek backstage again are Journey Hosts Ken Chan and Rita Daniela who are both eager to be back.

For Ken, the Kapuso singing tilt continues to set the bar higher each year, “There are many singing competitions out there, with similar systems in place and similar storylines. The Clash does away with all of that. Each season brings its unique recipe for excitement and unexpected thrills that each Clasher must overcome and face.”

“They’ll expect more fun moments, beautiful voices, and I must say more awesome and creative productions from us!” Rita shared. “The contestants are getting more competitive because of the one-on-ones and group showdowns.”

Returning as The Clash Panel are Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, and Comedy Concert Queen Aiai Delas Alas who are all looking forward to meeting this year’s breed of Clashers.

Thrilled to be back on her seat is Lani.

“I’m back for this season. Since I’m back it’s going to be another crazy season. There are always surprising twists and challenges given to the contestants now and then that they have to be on their toes all the time.”

“They should expect Clashers who are more hungry for performing on stage. Clashers who are braver or will take more risks,” Christian shared when asked what viewers can expect from this year’s batch of contestants. “It’s unpredictable, it’s exciting, and we always aim for the best.”

For Aiai, this season is much more exciting, “Nakakatuwa kasi kahit na nasa pandemic pa rin tayo, we have something exciting to look forward to. Lalo na ‘yung viewers, kasi siguradong mas pasabog at mas handang lumaban ang Clashers ngayong season.”

Sit back, relax, and tune in to the most exciting search for the newest singing sensation in “The Clash Season 4” – under the helm of esteemed director Louie Ignacio – Saturdays 7:15 pm and Sundays 7:40 pm, on GMA-7.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.