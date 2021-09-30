Gabay Guro organizes star-studded virtual gathering for teachers Oct. 2

Despite the challenge caused by the ongoing pandemic, Gabay Guro continues to pay tribute to all Filipino teachers for their hard work and heroism in molding the minds of the youth via PLDT Smart Foundation’s annual Gabay Guro Grand Gathering.

To be held virtually for the second year, 2021’s teachers’ tribute with the theme “Guro sa Gitna ng Pandemya: Heroes for Digital Transformation” presented by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPCI) and PLDT Home, will be streamed live on Oct. 2, Saturday via Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel starting at 2 p.m.

With the event happening on the digital landscape, Gabay Guro reaches out to more teachers across the country.

The event is expected to draw in over 500,000 teachers nationwide, who can join the Grand Gathering by downloading the Gabay Guro Super App.

By registering, teachers will have a chance to win exciting prizes at stake, including grand prizes of a Chery Tiggo car and 2 cash prizes of P500,000 each.

“Our teachers are the pillars of education. They pave the way for our children to have the best learning opportunities. It is through our Grand Gathering that we pay homage to the important role they play in transforming the lives of the next generation,” said Gabay Guro Chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla who is also the Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

“Last year, given the challenging constraints of the new normal, we’ve all had to fast-track our transition to digitalization. Our teachers and the whole education sector had to start moving towards a new way of doing things, just so our students would not get left behind. This year, we celebrate how our teachers were able to step up and how they underwent Digital Transformation themselves. We hail them as heroes for embracing and using technology to ensure that they are able to deliver quality education to all our learners despite the ongoing pandemic.”

The 2021 Grand Gathering will be hosted by Pops Fernandez, Iza Calzado, Derek Ramsay, Atom Araullo, and Dominic Roque.

Headlining the bevy of performers are the country’s finest performers — Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, Basil Valdez, and Jose Mari Chan.

World class production numbers will highlight the tribute event which includes the following: a grand opening sequence by Quest, Sam Concepcion, Rayver Cruz, and Elmo Magalona; a Band hits medley featuring Nyoy Volante, Bugoy, Davey Langit, Erik Santos, Jed Madela, The Itchyworms, and Randy Santiago; a Side A/Neocolours medley with Mark Bautista, Jeremy Glinoga, Jason Dy, Poppert Bernales, and Christian Bautista; and an acoustic guitar medley with Janine Tenoso, Barbie Almalbis, Ice Seguerra, and Yeng Constantino.

An iconic ballads medley will also feature Jose Mari Chan, Martin Nievera, Nonoy Zuniga, and Basil Valdez, while Awra Briguela, Rhap Salazar, iDOLLS, and Wacky Kiray will render a testimonial and a medley.

A P-pop number will be performed by up and coming BINI and BGYO, while a surprise medley of songs will feature Vina Morales, Lara Maigue, Klarisse De Guzman, Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante.

The much-awaited Divas medley will feature Morissette, Joey Albert, Gigi De Lana, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jona, Kuh Ledesma, Kyla, Regine Velasquez, Angeline Quinto, and Sharon Cuneta.

Since 2007, Gabay Guro has been empowering teachers across the country through its seven core pillars: Classroom Donations, Connectivity and Computerization, Scholarships; Teachers’ Trainings; Livelihood Projects; Digital Innovation; and the Teacher’s Tribute.

Gabay Guro has built and donated over 55 double classrooms in 18 cities and municipalities nationwide, and has provided 1,988 scholarship grants where 1,063 have graduated, of which 30% graduated with honors.

It has also distributed more than 500 computers/ laptops among 16 municipalities nationwide.

Over the years, more than 60,000 teachers have trained face-to-face in 90 cities and provinces, and over 500,000 teachers have trained digitally thru Gabay Guro’s Teachers’ Training’s “Learning Never Stops” digital series.

