‘MMK’ shares stories of love, hope, mystery this October

The longest drama anthology in Asia, “MMK,” will feature new stories of love, hope, and mystery this October.

Among them is the life story of ex-“PBB” housemate Ralph Malibunas. All his life, Ralph (Jeremiah Lisbo) wanted to be an actor and to be a housemate of Kuya to make his OFW mother, Grace (Lotlot de Leon), proud. But luck was not on his side as he fell short in the “PBB” auditions twice. Watch how he was able to make it on his third try this October 2.

Viewers will see a different kind of love between flight attendants and YouTube content creators, Tanch Lobete (Michelle Vito) and Sarah Garcia (Miles OCampo), on October 23. Amidst the different perceptions of people, Tanch and Sarah will attest that two women can find love in each other, and they can find comfort and security between each other.

Aside from these fresh, new episodes, Kapamilyas have the chance to relive the eerie stories featuring Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla, in time for the Halloween season.

Since she was young, Sarah (Kim) has been dreaming about the future. But as she grows old, her visions get more intense and eventually affect her health. Revisit how Sarah was able to resolve her situation on October 8.

Viewers can also catch the story of Charo, played by Bela, who is a researcher that got assigned to Tawi-Tawi. As she was on her way home, an old man suddenly gave her an amulet. She thought that this amulet could help her to succeed. But after a few months, she got fired from her job. See what she did to the amulet and if she did get her life back together on October 16.

On October 30, Kapamilyas can re-watch the story of a father who tried his best to provide for his family but got tricked by the people he helped before. Despite what happened to him, Viktor (Zanjoe Marudo) will prove that he can bounce back in life amidst the challenges he encounters.

Don’t miss “MMK” on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and iWantTFC.

For viewers outside of the Philippines, catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.