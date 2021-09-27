in Golf, Sports

Yuka Saso guns down 2 eagles to finish in joint 4th; pockets P5.3-M

Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 17th tee during round two on the second day of the 45th AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland on August 20, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso gunned down two eagles, including the 18th, to finish in a tie for fourth place in the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship won by Japanese Nasa Hataoka Sunday (Monday in Manila) in Rogers, Northwest Arkansas.

The Fil-Japanese was solid off the tee, she made her first eagle on the par-5 No. 7 before highlighting her second straight six-under-par 65 with a birdie-eagle finish for a three-day total of 199 – just two shots off Hataoka.

Hataoka – the same player beaten by Saso in a three-hole playoff for the US Women’s Open crown – won the event in dramatic fashion by carding a 67 to beat Korean Ji Eun-Hee (67) and Australian Minjee Lee (68) by one.

Saso’s three-day of brilliant shotmaking – she made a 69 in the opener – won for herself $104,506 (roughly P5.3 million). She was tied by American Danielle Kang who also produced a 65.

Before her eagle on the 7th hole, Saso also birdied the 6th then picked up two more birdies on the 12th and 15th before coming through with a blazing windup that negated bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes.

Hataoka , who made holes-in-one in the first and second rounds, pocketed $345,000.

Dottie Ardina continued her recovery, closing out with a 68 for a four-under 209 worth $5,923, while Bianca Pagdanganan carded a 71 for a 212 total for a share of 74th spot and a $4,188 paycheck.

Written by Tempo Desk

Tempo 27 September 2021, Monday issue