Something new, different for Ariella Arida

By NEIL RAMOS

Beauty queen Ariella Arida is slowly making a name for herself as actress.

The 32-year-old former Miss Universe-Philippines titleholder has appeared in a number of teleseryes.

She has since ventured into films.

In 2017, she played a minor role in director Joyce Bernal’s “Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad.” Last December, she appeared in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Coming Home.”

Now, the dusky beauty is to star in director Darryl Yap’s new sexy comedy effort, “Sarap Mong Patayin.”

In it, Ariella’s character will dip into the complicated world of catfishing, a term used mainly online, describing the efforts of some people creating a false identity in order to lure others into a relationships.

Note that in the film, Ariella is required to kiss not only his leading man, the hunky Kit Thompson, but also the openly gay comedian Lassy Marquez.

She related: “That was funny because there was no hesitation on my part to do it. But Lassy was a different story. He actually asked our director if it was necessary, hoping to avoid actually doing it.”

The move was a surprise to most, given that Ariella is known to be sophisticated, classy.

Did she have a hard time about it?

“No, not really. People have this perception of me I know but really, I’m game. I see no problem doing that kind of stuff for art’s sake,” she said.

What piqued her interest going on to agree to do the project?

Ariella intimated: “What made me say yes was the story of catfishing. The story itself is very relevant. Kaka-iba ang atake for me. I got in-zone with the role itself. That helped me later to do everything without hesitation. I was in character. I was no longer Ariella. That was where I focused more. With the help of Direk Darryl, I was able to detach myself from my role and my character of Krista. Nag-shift na agad. Nawala na ang reservation ko in the role I would play.”

Ariella is excited as to how people would react to the film.

She said: “I’m really proud of the outcome of this film. When I saw the trailer, I was already so excited. Hindi ko alam na magagawa ko ito. I hope people will like it.”

She is hoping to do an “action” film next.

“Something like Lara Croft. I know action is something that people wouldn’t see me into. Akala nila, beauty queen, only glitz and glamor ang ini-ikutan ng mundo ko. But I love the outdoors and I’m also active in different sports. Kahit pagulungin mo ako sa putik, gagawin ko. I’m looking for that kind of role.”

“Sarap Mong Patayin,” streams on Vivamax, Oct. 15.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98FXG_eEDo