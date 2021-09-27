Mommy Caring humbles opposition in 3YO Maiden Stakes race

Mommy Caring

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office-sponsored 3-year-old Maiden Stakes produced no surprises as Mommy Caring triumphed without any problem Sunday at the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

The progeny of Striding Ahead and On A Mission, Mommy Caring used an explosive start to humble the opposition, clocking 1:29.4(12′-23′-25-28′) in the 1400-meter race.

Handled superbly by jockey Lester de Jesus, Mommy Caring rewarded owner James Anthony Rabano the P600,000 top purse.

All Too Easy finished second worth P225,000 while Shanghai Sheikh and Stand By Me wound up third and fourth, respectively.

The Philippine Racing Commission-sponsored 3YO Maiden Stake for Local and Imported runners likewise did not surprise anyone as pre-race favorite Super Ninja (Ghostzapper out of Divine Beauty) also won convincingly.

Owned by former PBA player Paolo de Villa Mendoza, Super Ninja negotiated the 1,600-meter race in 1:42.6(24-24′-25′-28′).

The win was also worth P600,000 for the connections. She Is Rich Enough came in second while finishing third and fourth were Sir Prancealot and Tokyo Tokyo Rumba.