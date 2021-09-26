They say that if you love someone, you set them free. But if they come back, can you find it in your heart to forgive and forget?

This September 27, GMA Entertainment Group brings forth a compelling story of marriage and love that knows no bounds in “To Have and To Hold,” featuring some of the brightest Kapuso stars.

The series is top-billed by the finest ensemble of actors in the Network – award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Kapuso star Carla Abellana as Erica Gatchalian, multi-talented actor Rocco Nacino as Gavin Ramirez, and beautiful dramatic Kapuso actress Max Collins as Dominique Ramirez.

The premise follows the story of Dominique (Max) and Gavin (Rocco), a couple who has been married for years but is now on the brink of separation. After an unexpected turn of events, Gavin finds himself unraveling a web of lies and deceit with a woman named Erica (Carla) whose husband, Tony (Rafael Rosell), shares an untold connection with Dominique.

When the bad starts to outweigh the good, is love truly enough to uphold the sacred vows of marriage?

Carla believes the disposition of her character in the series is far from her own.

“She’s different from me. We both love our families so much and fight for our families, but when it comes to love she loves only with her heart. The circumstances towards the end for Erica were a first for me. It was difficult to bear and accept,” she says.

Rocco shares his character in the show is relatable.

“This story reveals what goes on a husband’s mind. And how self-esteem affects the decisions of a husband,” Rocco says. “A boyfriend, fiancé, or a husband will be able to relate because the issues in the scenes we will show are issues men tend to hide or not talk about with their spouse. In a way, this will open the eyes of men who feel a plateau in their relationship.”

Meanwhile, Max reveals that in some ways, she relates to her character.

“Dominique is brave and confident, but at the same time, she has many flaws and is trying to find herself. I can relate to her in those aspects,” she quipped. “It’s the first time I’ve ever over-prepared for a role. I embraced every part of her, the good and the bad.”

Playing equally important roles in the series are: Roi Vinzon as Giovanni, Millet’s domineering husband; Ina Feleo as Quel, Dominique’s loyal cousin; Valeen Montenegro as Sofia, Gavin’s business partner; Bing Pimental as Millet, Gavin’s mother who is the image of a perfect housewife; Gilleth Sandico as Nanay Vicky, Erica’s mother; Luis Hontiveros as Daryl, Grace’s happy-go-lucky boyfriend; Athenah Madrid as Grace, Gavin’s younger sister.

The series also features the special participation of Rafael Rosell as Tony Gatchalian, Erica’s charming and manipulative husband who has no qualms about taking advantage of other people’s weaknesses; and Dion Ignacio as Ian, Erica’s down-to-earth and reliable confidant.

The original series is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Cathy Ochoa-Perez, and Executive Producer Nieva S. Magpayo.

“To Have and To Hold” is a product of the visionary minds of GMA’s award-winning and highly talented creative team – Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Head Suzette Doctolero; Creative Consultant Des Garbes-Severino; Headwriter Denoy Navarro Punio; Senior Writers Renei Dimla and Ana Aleta Nadela; and Junior Writers Loi Argel Nova and Borg Danao.

Esteemed director Don Michael Perez helms this highly-anticipated series.