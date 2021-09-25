Gabbi Garcia renews contract with GMA

Kapuso Millennial IT Girl and “In Real Life” host Gabbi Garcia reaffirmed her loyalty to GMA Network after she renewed her management contract with them on Sept. 23.

Present during the virtual signing ceremony were GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, First Vice President For Drama Redgie A. Magno, First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver B. Amoroso, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier Cruz, Senior Assistant Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Manager Joy Marcelo and GMA Artist Center consultant Johnny Manahan.

In her several years of being a Kapuso, Gabbi has been regarded as one of GMA’s prime actresses and an in demand endorser of various prominent brands. She has starred in numerous notable projects and portrayed a variety of roles on both small and big screens. Despite all these, she remains grounded and humbled by her progressing journey in show business.

She says: “It still feels surreal that I’m able to live my dream and turn it to reality. I’ll forever be grateful to GMA for trusting me.”

She added that her years as a talent of the Network has been some of the best in her life and it has taught her many values which she cherishes up to this day.

“I’m just so grateful. GMA has been my second family for almost eight years. I really grew up with GMA beside me, with the trials in my life, my ups and downs. In GMA kasi, we don’t treat each other as co-workers. We all have a relationship with each other. I just can’t believe that up to this day, everyone is still supporting me, everyone has my back. I’ve learned to love my co-workers throughout the years. It’s just so heartwarming. I appreciate the bosses for trusting me since day one, it means a lot. Mark my words, I will never leave this Network. GMA Artist Center is my second family.”

GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon is impressed at how Gabbi has improved in her craft through the years: “Sa mga nakalipas na taon, ipinakita ni Gabbi ang kaniyang galing sa acting, dancing, at pati na sa hosting, kaya naman we are pleased to continue working with such a beautiful and talented actress. Congratulations, Gabbi.”

Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalongalso admired Gabbi’s work: “Gabbi is not just a pretty face but she has developed her talents in acting and hosting. Napansin natin ang kaniyang galing sa Encantadia hanggang sa pagiging host ng GMA Public Affairs show na ‘In Real Life.’ We are pleased that she continues to be part of the Kapuso Network and GMA Artist Center. Congratulations, Gabbi!”

Gozon-Valdes looks forward to Gabbi’s bright future in the industry: “Gabbi, you have so much talent and ang layo pa ng mararating mo. Most especially, you really have a good heart and you’re a really good person and iyon ang bagay na bagay talaga sa Kapuso. We want you to know that we will always be here. I will be here. GMA will be here to support you, hold your hand, and watch you soar to greater heights in your journey. Malayo pa ang mararating mo as a Kapuso and we’re very thankful and happy to be part of that.”

Rasonable expressed her delight in the actress’ dedication to her craft: “Congratulations Gabbi. Watching that AVP, talagang nakita natin lahat ang growth mo as an artist and you mentioned Encantadia and Alena. I remember the many stories about the shoots in Encantadia and I know what you were talking about – the life lessons and learning so much. You were very young then. You’re so accomplished. We’re so proud of you. And we want you to know that your dreams are our dreams for you too. We will just be here for you. Keep on being an inspiration to young people, and other young actors and actresses. It is also so wonderful that you’re very close to your family. Know that your second family, GMA, will always be here for you.”

Mr. M also shared his sentiments about the actress: “You certainly are one of the prized possessions of GMA and you have this sparkling personality. Everybody loves you for your talent and we’re always here to support you. Congratulations!”

Finally, Ferrer assured Gabbi of their faith in her many talents: ”Aside from being an actress, Gabbi is one of the most trusted endorsers of very important clients, one of the most followed Kapuso stars in social media. I can actually remember Gabbi when she auditioned for us several years ago when she was still a teenager. And we in Artist Center are very proud of how she has bloomed into becoming a very responsible, family-centered young woman who has the utmost dedication to her craft. Congratulations Gabbi and looking forward to making more projects with you. We in Artist Center are here to support you all the way.”