Heaven Peralejo, Gino Roque find love amid quarantine in ‘Pasabuy’

What happens when two strangers trying to find themselves happen upon each other in the middle of a lockdown? Could love blossom during these strange times?

That is the question posed by the new WeTV Original series “Pasabuy.”

In the series, which premieres tonight, Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are two lost souls who head out to a beach resort to escape their realities for some soul searching.

Heaven is Anna, a young executive deciding on her next move, whereas Gino is John, an aspiring musician working on new songs.

While there, the lockdown happens, and all resort guests are stranded including Anna and John.

The pair “crosses paths” in a community chatroom while placing their orders for necessities and making “pasabuy.”

It is in this most unromantic of situations that love begins to bloom between the two.

Will they find forever after?

Anna Driz, director of advertising sales and brand solutions of WeTV and iFlix Philippines attested to the show being “relevant to the times.”

“It is relatable to a lot of people lalo na yung mga Gen Zs at mga millennials natin. It is what it is. Kasi, right now, with the lockdown, we couldn’t leave our homes and sometimes we could only rely on the kindness of strangers to get us, not just our basic necessities, but what will give our life semblance of normalcy…Doon pa lang they can understand how the show came about,” she said.

A six-episode original WeTV series, written and directed by none other than actor Xian Lim, the cast of “Pasabuy” also includes Ella Cayabyab, MJ Cayabyab, Ralph Malibunas, Gail Banawis, and Nana Silayro.

Meanwhile, the band I Belong To The Zoo sang its theme song “Pansamantala.”