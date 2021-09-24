Gymnast Yulo starts ‘Revenge the Tokyo’ bid in style

CARLOS YULO (Courtesy of Munehiro Kugimiya)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Carlos Yulo launched his bid for redemption in style by winning two medals in the 2021 All-Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships in Yamagata Thursday.

And as expected Yulo triumphed in the floor exercise, an event where he was fancied to win during the Tokyo Games but faltered and suffered an early exit.

The reigning world champion tallied 15.300 points to capture the gold medal.

He also collected a bronze in the vault competition, a feat that delighted his Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya.

Kugimiya even posted photos of the 21-year-old star gymnast with a caption, “Revenge the Tokyo.”

At the Olympics, Yulo scored 13.566 for 41st place in the floor exercise qualifications.

He, however, finished a surprising fourth in vault with 14.716.

Yulo is using the tournament to prepare himself for the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 18 to 24 in Kitakyushu, Japan.