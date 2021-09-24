Ginebra still in QF hunt – thanks to N-Port’s win over Alaska

LA Tenorio and the Ginebra Kings will face TNT in the quarters if they hurdle Phoenix in the playoff. (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Phoenix Super LPG, both given new lease of life, will meet on Saturday, Sept. 25 in a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinals berth in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The PBA has scheduled at 4:35 p.m. tipoff at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga, with the winner to face top seed TNT, which holds a twice-to-beat advantage.

Both teams along with Terrafirma finished tied with identical 4-7 slates, but Phoenix and Ginebra earned the right to meet in the do-or-die affair due to superior quotients.

Ginebra and Phoenix received second chances to extend their campaigns following the results of the final elimination round playdate Thursday, Sept.23.

Phoenix was assured of a playoff after Ginebra absorbed a 79-66 loss to Meralco in the opening match.

Despite falling short against Meralco, Ginebra stayed alive following NorthPort’s 122-94 rout of Alaska.

A NorthPort defeat would have eliminated Ginebra and put Terrafirma in a playoff opposite Phoenix.

Instead, Terrafirma will miss the quarterfinals for the 11th straight conference.

Ginebra holds the psychological edge over Phoenix after rallying from 19 points down in the first quarter to take a 94-87 win last Sept. 15.