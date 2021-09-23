Moying Martelino, Ex-basketball, volleyball official, passes away

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Mauricio “Moying” Martelino, former secretary general of the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) now known as FIBA-Asia and friend of media, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86.

MOYING MARTELINO

Before becoming one of the senior officials of ABC, Martelino was the secretary general of the Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP), which was now replaced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

As basketball official, he had endeared himself to countless media practitioners as he shared his sports knowledge not only in basketball but also in multi events.

After his long and dedicated service with the confederation in the Middle East, Martelino, along with other sports bigwigs formed the Premier Volleyball League.

He was president of the Sports Vision Management Group Inc., the body that organizes the PVL.

He was also one of only six officials from FIBA Asia to receive the Order of Merit for his contributions in the sport.

FIBA Asia secretary-general Hagop Khajirian and then SBP president Manny V. Pangilinan shake hands during the signing of the Host Association Agreement for the 27th FIBA Asia Championship in August 2013 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Looking on are SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, left, and former Asian Basketball Confederation secretary-general Moying Martelino. (SBP Image)

Officials and athletes mourn the loss of Martelino, who was also a senior consultant for almost a decade at SBP.

Last February, the SBP honored him with a plaque of appreciation for his service.

The PBA, PVL, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission paid tribute to Martelino in their social media pages.

Among the sports personalities who also posted messages on Martelino’s passing were volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and long-time boyfriend, basketball star Kiefer Ravena, former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala, TV anchors Sev Sarmenta and Boom Gonzalez,

“Basketball lost a real good ambassador and true gentleman. Moying was a man of vision who was a great leader of our sport. You will be missed. My condolences to his family. RIP Moying!” Eala posted on his Twitter account.

“ILYSM (I love you so much), Tito Moying. More than your love and passion for volleyball, your genuine smile will be missed,” Valdez also posted on Twitter.

“Philippine Sports lost a titan today. May your soul rest in peace, Tito Moying. You’ve done wonders for the country, especially for sports. You will be missed,” Ravena wrote on his social media account.