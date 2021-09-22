Thyro Alfaro establishes own label in Diwang Records

Singer-songwriter Thyro Alfaro is expanding his creative horizon as he releases his first ever solo EP titled “Bagong Buhay Volume 1.”

The release is a milestone in the career of the Awit-winner as it is also the debut release of Thyro’s own Diwang Records label.

“I wanted to be able to expand my horizons and be able to hone other artists with the same wavelength as mine,” said Thyro, who as a songwriter, has already written hits for some of the best music acts in Pinoy pop that includes Sarah Geronimo (“Kilometro”), James Reid (“Randomantic”), Nadine Lustre (“Bahala Na”), Shehyee, Donnalyn Bartolome and Yassi Pressman to name some.

For his new EP and record label’s first single, Thyro picks the apt-titled “Sariling Wika.”

This funky sounding new tune puts all of Alfaro’s good qualities in full display–the R&B-inflected styles, the airtight sonic arrangements, and of course, the brilliant song writing.

Thyro shares that “’Sariling Wika’ is about how sad it is that sometimes relationships die a natural death.”

In the song, Thyro likens relationships as “speaking a language that you understand but refuse to listen to. Hence the lyrics that go “Ang nagpapaalam na puso ay may sariling wika, di na kailangan sabihin pa.”

Thyro is considered to be one of the most accomplished and prolific tunesmiths of his generation. Asked whether he’ll bring this skill on board Diwang Records, his answer is a resounding yes.

“Definitely. I’m a songwriter by heart. So, I will write for sure.”

Thyro promises to be a hands-on label head. “I’ve been kinda behind the scenes for most of my career. I love the studio more than I love the stage,” he said, and then added, “but make no mistake, I do love the stage.”

Besides his new EP release, he is also working on a group that he doesn’t want to divulge details about just yet. But one thing’s for sure; having a label will put Thyro in his element.

“I wanna take it one step at a time. One Album at a time. More focused. More curated. With that, the goal is to initially release my two-part album.”

Asked what is the best thing about Diwang Records? “The most exciting part is I gain more creative control.”

“My vision for Diwang is for it to be a collaborative label. Yes, I have the creative control, but I want to ensure that all the moves done will have the artist’s creative vision in mind. The goal is to make being with Diwang feel like being in a barkada. Work would not feel like work. Songwriting will be fun. Production will be fun.”

“Bagong Buhay Volume 1” is a 7-song EP that features topnotch musicians, arrangers and ace producers that include Thyro, Marvin Querido, Bobby Velasco and Teddy Katigbak.

Tracks include upbeat and funky “Ginto,” a song Thyro wrote for his fiancée (that also features Davey Langit, Aikee, Lara Maigue, Toto Sorioso, Jeric Medina, Jinky Vidal, Frizzle Anne, Zion Aquino, Ian Dumaplin and Kevin Yadao on the choir sections), The smooth sounding R&B ballad “Loving You Good” feat. Paolo Banaga and Johann Mendoza, soul-tinged “Wag Kang Ganyan,” sexy R&B and pop-flavored “One More Time, With Love,” pop-jazz and dance inflected “!,” and the groovy Jungee Marcelo-Thyro Alfaro collaboration “Wankatank.”

And finally, asked why he named his own label “Diwang,” Thyro, with a twinkle in his eye said, “We fondly call our daughter ‘Wiwang’ so “Diwang” is short for “Daddy ni Wiwang.”

That, and as Thyro puts it, “because music is a celebration.”

