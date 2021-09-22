Great honor for Gaballo to fight a legend like Donaire

REYMART GABALLO

By Waylon Galvez

When the World Boxing Council (WBC) management ordered reigning bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to face Reymart Gaballo, it was something that the camp of the interim title-holder was expecting to happen.

JC Mananquil of Sanman Boxing Promotions, which handles Gaballo, said they were extremely happy to be given this kind of opportunity although they not surprised.

“We’re actually expecting it, we’re not surprised that the WBC ordered the fight because it’s a mandatory fight,” Mananquil said in a phone interview Wednesday.

“It would be an honor for Reymart to face Donaire. It’s been nine months since Reymart fought and won the fight against Emmanuel Rodriguez, he’s one of the top challengers.”

NONITO DONAIRE

Mananquil said that there is no date at the moment and where the fight between Donaire and Gaballo would take place. They have yet to discuss details of the deal with the promoter of Donaire.

Interestingly, Donaire traced his roots to Polomolok, South Cotabato where Gaballo also comes from.

The other day, news came out about the WBC’s order for Donaire to face Gaballo, nearly four months after the 38-year-old Donaire scored a stunning fourth-round knockout against Nordine Oubaali of France that gave him the WBC bantamweight belt.

Donaire was actually looking for a rematch against Naoya Inoue of Japan, the reigning World Boxing Association Super World International Boxing Federation World bantamweight champion.

Also in Donaire’s radar was World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero but things went sour after the unpleasant exchanges on social media.

Donaire floored Oubaali last May 29, which improved his record to 41 wins, 27 by way of knockout with six losses.

Gaballo remains perfect in 24 fights, 20 by knockouts.