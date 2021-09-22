Diaz, Marcial take part in QC pantry

Eumir Marcial

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Members of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), including Tokyo Olympics medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Eumir Marcial, teamed up with Chooks-to-Go in setting up a community pantry in Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

The military men distributed dressed chicken and packed meals Tuesday to the community affected by the pandemic.

For Marcial, it was a way to give back to the people who supported him in his campaign in the Olympics where he won a bronze medal.

Hidilyn Diaz

Marcial said he couldn’t help but look back at the time where he and his family were in a similar situation in Zamboanga.

“Dati po, ganito din kami. Pumipila kami sa mga bigasan na nagbibigay,” he said.

Marcial vowed to give back to people in need.

“Ngayon, kami naman yung tumutulong sa ating kababayan. Walang imposible,” he said.

Like in sports, Marcial encouraged fellow Filipinos to strive harder and not give up.

“Nandito po yung Philippine Air Force para mag-alalay sa atin. Tayong mga Pilipino, lalaban po tayo,” he said.

“Sobrang saya ko po ngayon dahil nakapag-share po ako sa ating mga kababayan,” said Marcial. “Kumbaga hindi lang po during na lumalaban ako na na-inspire ko sila pero sa ganitong bagay, naparamdam ko yung pasasalamat ko sa kanila. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Boss Ronald [Mascariñas] at sa Chooks-to-Go dahil sinuportahan nila ako.”

Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medal winner, also helped in giving away packed meals.