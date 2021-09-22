A different kind of everlasting love

Once upon a time, three fine gentlemen named Jethro, Arnold and Mario, figure in a different kind of love, complete with its many saccharine trappings, weep-triggering tribulations and promise of happily ever after which are all in “Limited Edition.”

“Limited Edition” is a romantic drama about finding one’s elusive and everlasting love with a love triangle story arc that gives it more kilig, heartstrings pull, and a fairy-tale like conclusion of who ends up with who.

“What makes him lovable is his innocence and simplicity,” says Jomari Angeles about Mario. “Not all of us are born with the right knowledge about life and love right away. He is a hopeless romantic and pag pag nakuha na ang loob niya or pagna-inlove na siya bibigay niya ang lahat sa kanyang partner.”

Andrew Gan, on being Jethro enthuses: “The most challenging part about being him is how to feel like him, to live in his shoes, and give justice to that feeling of falling in love with another young man. I want to be truthful lalo na pag naramdaman na niya na he is in love with Mario.”

“Well, his only fault is that he fell in love with Mario as well,” declares Ron Angeles who is Arnold. “I should say my being a pambansang third wheel is solidified and becomes a notch higher in this romantic BL drama. Ilalaban ko talaga yung feelings ko for Mario and my character has sincere and pure intentions.”

Director Jill Singson Urdaneta avers: “The process of love and loving, of being loved and in love, everyone who will give us their time and support, they will witness it in Limited Edition. The many discoveries about one’s self, insecurities exposed, that willingness to compromise and sacrifice, to make a relationship work because all relationships need a lot of work and commitment to make it work. All these and more, are in this drama about romantic connections and everlasting possibilities.”

Other cast members are Donna Cariaga (Chona, Mario’s best friend), Michelle Jhoie Ferraris: as Mamita, Mario’s nanay nanayan Miss Iyah Mina: Ivory, Mamita’s rival Miss Yayo Aguila: Jethro’s mom Miss Ruby Ruiz: Mario’s mom.

Introducing are Anton Arceo, Aaron Concepcion, Celine Dorado and Luke Hembling.

Story by Bernard Umali, screen play written John Fontanos with Jill Singson Urdaneta as its director.

Produced by world-famous shoe designer Jojo Bragais, with Michelle Jhoie Ferraris as co-producer.

“Limited Edition” starts airing Oct. 2, 8pm, on BRAGAIS TV.

BRAGAIS TV is an online channel for fun and entertainment for Filipinos.