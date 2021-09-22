2 PH clubs face tall order in Asian women’s volleyball tourney

Kat Tolentino

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Choco Mucho and Rebisco will have their hands full when they see action in the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Oct. 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who finished fourth in last month’s Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, are bracketed in Pool A with Nakhon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand and Zhetysu Volleyball Club from Kazakhstan.

Pool B is composed of Rebisco PH along with Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi, Kazakhstan’s Altay Volleyball Club and Iran’s Saipa Tehran Volleyball Club.

Only seven teams are taking part in the event after teams from China, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan pulled out owing to health and safety reasons brought by the pandemic.

That also allows the host country, Kazakhstan and the Philippines to field two teams.

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC boasts a runner-up finish in the 2020-21 season of the Thailand League. The team also has four league titles tucked under its belt.

Supreme Chonburi, for its part, finished third in the same Thai league this season, but has won three league titles. The squad also won three times in the Thai-Denmark Super League.

Choco Mucho will see action on Oct. 1 against Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, followed by Zhetysu on Oct. 2.

Rebisco PH will also open its bid on Oct. 1 against Altay, followed by Supreme Chonburi on Oct. 2, then Saipa Tehran on Oct. 3.

A slot in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship is at stake in the weeklong event in Ankara, Turkey on Dec. 15 to 19.