Tennis star Alex Eala slides to No. 3 in world junior rankings

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the latest the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings published this week following the recent US Open.

The 16-year-old Eala was overtaken by American Robin Montgomery who topped the US Open Girls Singles competition.

Though she lost to Montgomery in the quarters, Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva remained on top of the rankings.

Eala also made it to the quarterfinals but lost to Swiss Sebastianna Scillipoti, 7-5, 6-3.

Eala, however, reached the doubles semis with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel.

Eala has so far competed in five junior tournaments this year, including two Grand Slams as she is concentrating more on the women’s circuit.

The Filipina tennis standout boasts of two Junior Grand Slam Doubles titles – the 2020 Australian Open with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho and the 2021 French Open with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.