Donaire ordered to face fighter from South Cotabato

NONITO DONAIRE

By Waylon Galvez

World Boxing Council world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire has been ordered by the WBC to face interim world title-holder Reymart Gaballo, the US media reported Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

The order to fight the little-known fighter from Polomolok, South Cotabato caught Donaire by surprise since he has other things in mind.

Known as “Filipino Flash,” Donaire, 38, is looking to have a rematch with Japanese star Naoya Inoue since scoring a fourth-round knockout against Nordine Oubaali of France last May.

REYMART GABALLO

The Japanese star is the reigning WBA super bantamweight and IBF bantamweight champion.

Also in the radar for the US-based boxer is the flamboyant WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero.

Nevertheless, it is something that excites the camp of Gaballo, whose handler, Sanman Boxing Promotions head JC Mananquil, posted a photo of the latest news on the fighters with a simple emoticon of ‘lit’ on his Facebook account.

Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum has been pushing for a Donaire-Inoue 2 following a sensational fight between the two that had the latter scoring a stunning unanimous fecision win in November 2019.

Donaire was supposed to face Casimero but it was side swept following a “word war” on social media.

Gaballo extended his win streak to 24 – 20 by KOs – when he scored a split decision win against Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico last December 19 in the US.