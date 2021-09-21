Donaire ordered to face fighter from South Cotabato

By Waylon Galvez
World Boxing Council world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire has been ordered by the WBC to face interim world title-holder Reymart Gaballo, the US media reported Monday (Tuesday in Manila).
The order to fight the little-known fighter from Polomolok, South Cotabato caught Donaire by surprise since he has other things in mind.
Known as “Filipino Flash,” Donaire, 38, is looking to have a rematch with Japanese star Naoya Inoue since scoring a fourth-round knockout against Nordine Oubaali of France last May.
The Japanese star is the reigning WBA super bantamweight and IBF bantamweight champion.
Also in the radar for the US-based boxer is the flamboyant WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero.
Nevertheless, it is something that excites the camp of Gaballo, whose handler, Sanman Boxing Promotions head JC Mananquil, posted a photo of the latest news on the fighters with a simple emoticon of ‘lit’ on his Facebook account.
Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum has been pushing for a Donaire-Inoue 2 following a sensational fight between the two that had the latter scoring a stunning unanimous fecision win in November 2019.
Donaire was supposed to face Casimero but it was side swept following a “word war” on social media.
Gaballo extended his win streak to 24 – 20 by KOs – when he scored a split decision win against Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico last December 19 in the US.