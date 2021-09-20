Tabuena tops Idaho Open for 1st title in US

Miguel Tabuena claimed his first title in the Unites States by ruling the Idaho Open held Sunday (Monday in Manila) at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Boise, Idaho.

MIGUEL TABUENA

The former Philippine Open champion shot an eagle-aided two-under par 68 to win the event by four shots over on Brad Marek.

Anchored on a brilliant seven-under 63 in the second round, Tabuena tallied a three-day total of 196 – enough to end his search for his first pro title in the US.

“Thank you to everyone back home! This is definitely not the last!” Tabuena wrote in the comment section of his photo posted by the Philippine Golf Tour Instagram account @philgolftour.

He collected $5,000 for his effort.

Marek shot a final round 67.

Also a winner of the 2018 Queen’s Cup in Thailand, Tabuena made his eagle on the par-5 7th while his birdies came on 9th, 10th, 14th and 16th.

The Rio Games veteran started cold with a double bogey on the par-3 4th and a bogey on the 6th. Good thing he was able to turn things around starting with his birdie on the 9th.

Jamie Hall took third at 203, followed by Kyle Mitsunaga (205), Li Wang and Steve Schneiter (206) and Owen Mahaffey (209).

The tournament served as part of the PGA Rocky Mountain Section with Tabuena, eyeing bigger events in hopes of a Korn Ferry Tour card for a crack at the PGA Tour.