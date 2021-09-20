Gomezian rules Juvenile Stakes Race after blazing finish

Jockey OP Cortez leads Gomezian to a thrilling win. (Philracom)



Gomezian sustained a hot streak with an impressive finishing kick on Saturday, claiming the first leg of the 2021 Philracom Juvenile Stakes Race-Industry Charity Race at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite.

Through the masterful guidance of jockey OP Cortez holding the reins, Gomezian didn’t disappoint her backers as the chestnut filly by Sakima out of Hot Yoga beat Radio Bell and Ballet Champion to the line.

Bred by Esguerra Farms of businessman/sportsman Hermie Esguerra, Gomezian negotiated the 1,300-meter race in 1:17 (17’-21’-22’-25’) and collected a winner’s purse of P600,000 for horse owner Freddie Santos.

Sponsored and backed by Philracom, the race was held for the benefit of Pintig Puso Pilipinas Inc.

Radio Bell, Sakimas sibling out of Radioactive Love, bagged runner-up honors worth P225,000, Southern Man received P125,000 for his connections after winding up third and Ballet Champion placed fourth worth P50,000.

Prior to her latest triumph, Gomezian topped the Philracom Two-Year-Old Stakes Race after going wire-to-wire with a time of 1:17 (7’-21’-22’-26’) over a distance of 1,300 meters.

The chestnut filly trained by DR Dela Cruz likewise bagged P600,000 for her connections at that time where Gomezian proved too much for the field after besting Pharaoh’s Gift.

Pharaoh’s Gift, Victorious Princess and Doña Chichay rounded out the finishers giving their connections P225k, P125k and P50k for coming in second, third and fourth, respectively.